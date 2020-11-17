ONLINE: Science & Lived Experience: Food, Land and Water

press release: Join us for opportunity to hear stories from a panel of speakers and craft and share your own story about how science intersects with your experiences regarding food, land, and water in Wisconsin.

Time: Tuesday, November 17, from 6pm-7:45pm CST, Zoom

Speakers:

Dylan Bizhikiins Jennings, Director of Public Information for the Great Lakes Indian Fish & Wildlife Commission and an elected member of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Ojibwe Tribal Council; UW-Madison alum and current graduate student in the Nelson Institute’s Environmental Conservation Professional Master’s program.

Randy Jackson, grassland ecologist and Professor, University of Wisconsin-Madison Department of Agronomy

Sarah Dance, wild rice researcher, University of Wisconsin-Madison. Dance is a graduate student in the Environmental Biogeochemistry group in the Environmental Chemistry and Technology Program.

Sarah Lloyd, dairy farmer and supply chain specialist, Center for Integrated Agricultural Systems, University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Moderated by Tim DeChant, science writer and lecturer at MIT