ONLINE: Science Savvy Explorations in Your Kitchen

press release: In these uncertain times, many of us are in the same position: hunkered down, trying to get a handle on our new reality. Like organizations and businesses across the globe, we at the University of Wisconsin–Madison have made changes to keep our campus and community healthy and safe. While gifted UW researchers identify ways to understand and develop a vaccine for COVID-19, our campus experts are finding new, innovative ways to support and connect with Wisconsin residents.

We are pleased to introduce Badger Talks LIVE…. a new Facebook Live series intended to help you cope, stay engaged and thrive during these challenging times.

Follow us at https://www.facebook.com/ UWConnects/ and tune in beginning April 9 to engage with UW– Madison faculty and staff experts on a variety of interesting, helpful and fun topics.

All April presentations will take place on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 12 noon, followed by a Q&A.

Tuesday, April 21

Tom Zinnen, Extension specialist

Science Savvy Explorations in Your Kitchen

A special Badger Talks LIVE for parents and kids ages 6 and up! Learn how to hone your curiosity about stuff we see everyday but don’t necessarily know how it works. We will use imagination to come up with possible explanations, as well as ingenuity and creativity to come up with ways to test the ideas.