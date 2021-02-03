ONLINE: Science Strikes Back

press release: Science Strikes Back invites scientists at all ages and stages in their science careers to share their passion and community concerns together. Science Strikes Back emphasizes the scientific process and exploring questions as a cyclical process that requires collaboration. Science Strikes Back is an all ages community science fair cohosted by Escuela Verde and Upham Woods Outdoor Learning Center. While the science fair is usually held in person at Escuela Verde, this year they are going virtual on February 3, 2021 at 6 PM for synchronous presentations.

FREE to attend; $25 to submit a project