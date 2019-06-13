Science Thursdays

Wingra Boats 824 Knickerbocker St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53711

press release: Free Science Thursday for Children @ Wingra Boats 824 Knickerbocker St.  No reservations needed and all ages welcome. Donations of a book for our Little Library or a canned good for a food pantry are encouraged. For more info:  madisonboats.com.

June 13:  Nancy Fonzen, area naturalist, will take you birding! 

June 20:  Henry Vilas Zoo will bring small animals to share with us. 

June 27: Dane County Humane Society will share animals and talk about their superhero powers! 

Wingra Boats 824 Knickerbocker St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53711
608-233-5332
