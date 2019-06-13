Science Thursdays

press release: Free Science Thursday for Children @ Wingra Boats 824 Knickerbocker St. No reservations needed and all ages welcome. Donations of a book for our Little Library or a canned good for a food pantry are encouraged. For more info: madisonboats.com.

June 13: Nancy Fonzen, area naturalist, will take you birding!

June 20: Henry Vilas Zoo will bring small animals to share with us.

June 27: Dane County Humane Society will share animals and talk about their superhero powers!