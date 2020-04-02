Scooby Doo! and the Lost City of Gold

Google Calendar - Scooby Doo! and the Lost City of Gold - 2020-04-02 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Scooby Doo! and the Lost City of Gold - 2020-04-02 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Scooby Doo! and the Lost City of Gold - 2020-04-02 18:00:00 iCalendar - Scooby Doo! and the Lost City of Gold - 2020-04-02 18:00:00

Overture Center-Capitol Theater 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: In Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold, fans of music, discovery, and gh-gh-ghosts! won’t need a passport to travel with Scooby-Doo, Shaggy, Daphne, Fred, and Velma to Alta Luz, a fictitious South American town where ghostly sightings of La Dama de Oro (The Lady In Gold) threaten to scare attendees away from the annual music festival and Incan sun god celebration. $75-$35.

Info

Overture Center-Capitol Theater 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Kids & Family
608-258-4141
Google Calendar - Scooby Doo! and the Lost City of Gold - 2020-04-02 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Scooby Doo! and the Lost City of Gold - 2020-04-02 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Scooby Doo! and the Lost City of Gold - 2020-04-02 18:00:00 iCalendar - Scooby Doo! and the Lost City of Gold - 2020-04-02 18:00:00