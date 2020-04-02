Scooby Doo! and the Lost City of Gold
Overture Center-Capitol Theater 201 State St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: In Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold, fans of music, discovery, and gh-gh-ghosts! won’t need a passport to travel with Scooby-Doo, Shaggy, Daphne, Fred, and Velma to Alta Luz, a fictitious South American town where ghostly sightings of La Dama de Oro (The Lady In Gold) threaten to scare attendees away from the annual music festival and Incan sun god celebration. $75-$35.
