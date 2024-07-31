from the KHoRM newsletter: July 31, 8 pm (doors at 7) Scott H Biram, suggested donation $20

The Dirty Old One Man Band makes his first basement appearance and I'm pretty excited about it. Biram released his 13th record The One & Only Scott H Biram earlier this year on Bloodshot Records. He takes a handful of genres, twists them all up and spits them out in his gravelly voice accompanying himself with a beat-up guitar and stomp box. Like he says, "it might be baptism, or it might be murder, either way…you gonna see the light."

As always, all money collected goes to the musicians. Reservations for all shows must be made via righteousmusicmgmt@gmail.com. Once I have confirmed there is room, you can donate in advance by sending a check to Kiki Schueler, 1326 MacArthur Rd, Madison WI 53714 or Venmo to @righteouskiki. There is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is one block over on Duncan or Ellenwood. Then take the little path up to MacArthur Ct and down the street to my house. Shows are BYOB and I'll have a cooler with ice.