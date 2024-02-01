Scott + Mike's Hammond Organ Nite Band

media release: Get ready for a swinging night of smooth jazz with Scott & Mike's Hammond Organ Nite, happening on February 1, 2024. Doors open at 5:30pm!

We’re bringing a Hammond B3 into the parlor! Join us for a swinging night of old-school jazz. The Mansion staff be serving up classic cocktails, and musicians Mike Cammilleri (organ), Scott Beardsley (drums), and Vince Jesse (guitar) will be bringing the vibe. Get ready for an unforgettable evening in the beautiful Mansion Hill Inn!