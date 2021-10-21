RSVP for Scottish Genealogy

media release: Wisconsin Historical Society is excited to provide this program.

REGISTER SOON! Registration closes Thursday, Oct. 21 at noon. The program takes place on Zoom from 9 am-3 pm on 10/23.

Join the Wisconsin Historical Society and professional genealogist Paul Milner for an in-depth discussion of Scottish emigration, using maps for research, the ScotlandsPeople website, and Scottish church records.

This webinar will entail 4 lectures and will be recorded so attendance on the day of the event is not required. Recordings will be made available for 30 days for all who register.

Paul Milner, FUGA, MDiv, is a native of northern England, a professional genealogist, and an international lecturer. He teaches week-long English and Scottish research tracks at IGHR, SLIG and the British Institute. He is the author of six how-to books for English and Scottish researchers.