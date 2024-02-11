Scratch Programming

media release: Exercise your creativity and have fun learning computer programming!

Class participants will learn computer programming fundamentals while making their own interactive art, animated stories, or games using Scratch, a programming language specially designed for teaching. For kids age 9—13 interested in problem-solving/figuring out how to do stuff—no prior programming experience necessary.

Parents may accompany their child to the class or stay in the building to visit exhibits with a younger sibling. Learn more about Scratch.

This class is taught by UW Service Learning students from the Computer Sciences department.

Fee: $80 for the 10-session class; MCM members receive 10% off. Fee includes museum admission for the participant child, plus a parent or guardian, and up to one younger non-participant sibling.

Supplies: Children must supply their own laptop, chromebook, or tablet to work on. (A phone is too small.)

Class dates: Sundays, February 11–April 28, 2:30-3:30 pm. No class on March 24 & 31 due to spring break.