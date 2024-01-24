RSVP for Scratch Tile

media release: Join us to learn more about the sand-carving process as you scratch a sand tile to create a unique iron piece! Your finished cast (scratch tile) will be filled with molten iron during the annual "Pourin'' Yer Heart Out" community iron pour at Olbrich Gardens on February 17, 2024. Learn about various techniques, ideas, boundaries, and options possible within the reductive sand carving process while enjoying a relaxed and supportive environment. All supplies provided.

5:30 pm on Jan. 31. RSVP by Jan. 24.