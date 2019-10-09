Screwed

Google Calendar - Screwed - 2019-10-09 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Screwed - 2019-10-09 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Screwed - 2019-10-09 18:30:00 iCalendar - Screwed - 2019-10-09 18:30:00

OutReach 2701 International Lane #101, Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Q-Cinema takes place at OutReach LGBT Community Center, 2701 International Lane, Suite 101, Madison WI 53704 at 6:30PM. If you have any questions about films or future ideas, please feel free to contact us at QCinema...@gmail.com!

Popcorn is provided for the movie times (and other snacks occasionally).

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Screwed (orig. Pihalla) is a Finnish drama film, where seventeen year olds Miku and Elias find themselves, and each other, during a summer in the Finnish countryside. Love is not as easy as it seems.

Country:

 Finland

Language:

 Finnish | English

Release Date:

 30 November 2018 (Finland)

Info

OutReach 2701 International Lane #101, Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
LGBT
Movies
608-255-8582
please enable javascript to view
Google Calendar - Screwed - 2019-10-09 18:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Screwed - 2019-10-09 18:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Screwed - 2019-10-09 18:30:00 iCalendar - Screwed - 2019-10-09 18:30:00