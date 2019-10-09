press release: Q-Cinema takes place at OutReach LGBT Community Center, 2701 International Lane, Suite 101, Madison WI 53704 at 6:30PM. If you have any questions about films or future ideas, please feel free to contact us at QCinema...@gmail.com!

Popcorn is provided for the movie times (and other snacks occasionally).

Screwed (orig. Pihalla) is a Finnish drama film, where seventeen year olds Miku and Elias find themselves, and each other, during a summer in the Finnish countryside. Love is not as easy as it seems.

Country:

Finland

Language:

Finnish | English

Release Date:

30 November 2018 (Finland)