S. D. Johnson, Elysia Lock, Yannick Joubert, Xizhou Xie

Local Motive 646 W. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: Join us for the Opening Reception for the UV-A Light Exhibition - take in the show, enjoy a glass of wine and meet the artists! The exhibition features work by:

S. D. Johnson

https://instagram.com/instasam.art?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Elysia Lock and Yannick Joubert

Xizhou Xie

https://instagram.com/xizhouxie?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

https://www.facebook.com/events/1033512880653132/

Art Exhibits & Events
608-960-8446
