S. D. Johnson, Elysia Lock, Yannick Joubert, Xizhou Xie
Local Motive 646 W. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Join us for the Opening Reception for the UV-A Light Exhibition - take in the show, enjoy a glass of wine and meet the artists! The exhibition features work by:
https://instagram.com/instasam.art?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
Elysia Lock and Yannick Joubert
Xizhou Xie
https://instagram.com/xizhouxie?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=
Art Exhibits & Events