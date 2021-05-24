Sea Change Project Art Auction

media release: High school senior Rachel Flickinger is planning and executing a charity art auction and sale for her National Honor Society service project. The sale will take place on Monday, May 24, outside in the parking lot of the Lodi High School located at 1100 Sauk Street, Lodi, Wi 53555, from 6-8:30 pm.

Talented students and local artists donated works of art to benefit the False Bay in Africa, most recently known because of its association with the award winning documentary “My Octopus Teacher” on Netflix. All proceeds from the show will go directly to the Sea Change Project. More information about the cause can be found at https://seachangeproject.com/.

Rachel will be attending Eckerd College in St. Petersburg, Florida starting in the fall of 2021 to study Marine Biology and Oceanography. The idea for the “Art for the Ocean” charity art sale came out of Rachel’s passion for environmentalism and ocean wildlife, and her desire to spread awareness and raise needed funds for the Sea Change Project. For more information, please contact Rachel directly at the number or email listed above.