press release: USA | 2019 | DCP | 68 min.

Director: Tim Tsai

Director Tsai’s documentary explores the drama surrounding a violent episode in 1979 on the crab boats of Seadrift, Texas. The sleepy town of predominantly white fishermen had become home to a growing number of Vietnamese refugees following the Vietnam War, and the tensions that erupted over fishing territory lead to a maelstrom of violence—including boat burnings, the resurgence of the KKK, and a fatal shooting. Although the film focuses on an incident from 40 years ago, its questions about immigration, refugees, and racial violence are more timely than ever. Tim Tsai will discuss Seadrift in person after the screening, presented with the support of the 2018 Asian-American Media Spotlight.