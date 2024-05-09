Séamus Fey, Natasha Oladokun, Chessy Normile, Patrycja Humienik

media release: A Room of One's Own is thrilled to welcome Séamus Fey, Natasha Oladokun, Chessy Normile, and Patrycja Humienik for a reading of their poetry and to celebrate the release of Séamus' poetry collection decompose. Join us to hear from these amazing poets!

This is an in person event at A Room of One's Own.

About decompose

decompose explores pruning our past to make room for future growth; the expanse we are offered through the crush of heartbreak, discovering family beyond our original home, finding new meaning in our own name – S. Fey picks these timeless themes like roses from a flourishing garden to compose a thorny and succulent bouquet of living, loss, and rebirth throughout the rejuvenating pages of their debut poetry collection.

Séamus Fey (they/he) is a trans writer living in LA. Currently, they are the poetry editor at Hooligan Magazine, and co creative director at Rock Pocket Productions. Their debut poetry collection, decompose, is out with Not a Cult Media. His work has appeared in American Poetry Review, Poet Lore, The Sonora Review, and others. They love to beat their friends at Mario Party. Find them online @sfeycreates.

Natasha Oladokun is a Black, queer poet and essayist from Virginia. She holds fellowships from Cave Canem, The National Endowment for the Arts, the Jackson Center for Creative Writing, and the University of Wisconsin-Madison, where she was the inaugural First Wave Poetry fellow. Her work has appeared in the American Poetry Review, The Academy of American Poets, Kenyon Review Online, Harper’s Bazaar, and elsewhere. She currently lives in Madison, WI, and is working on her first collection of poems.

Chessy Normile is the author of Great Exodus, Great Wall, Great Party (2020 APR/Honickman First Book Prize) and currently lives in Madison, WI where she was the 2022-23 Ronald Wallace Poetry Fellow at the UW-Madison's Wisconsin Institute for Creative Writing.

Patrycja Humienik, daughter of Polish immigrants, is a writer, editor, and teaching artist based in Madison, Wisconsin. She has developed writing and movement workshops for the Henry Art Gallery, Arts + Literature Laboratory, Northwest Film Forum, in prisons, and elsewhere. Her first book, We Contain Landscapes, is forthcoming with Tin House in 2025.