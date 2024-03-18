media release: A Room of One's Own is thrilled to welcome Sean Enfield and H Warren for a reading and conversation on Enfield's book Holy American Burnout!. Join us to celebrate the exceptional book of essays!

This is an in person event at A Room of One's Own.

About the book

Threading his experiences both as a Texan student and later as a first-year teacher of predominately Muslim students at a Texas middle school, Holy American Burnout! weaves personal essay and cultural critique into the historical fabric of Black and bi-racial identity.

Enfield intersects examinations of which voices are granted legitimacy by virtue of school curriculum, the complex relationship between basketball and education for Black and brown students, his students' burgeoning political consciousness during the 2016 presidential campaign, and cultural figures ranging from Kendrick Lamar to Hamlet.

These classroom narratives weave around Enfield's own formative experiences contending with a conflicted bi-racial family lineage, reenacting the Middle Passage as the only Black student in his 7th grade history class, and moshing in both Christian and secular hardcore pits.

As Enfield wrestles with the physical, mental, and emotional burdens that American society places on educators, students, and all relatively conscious minorities in this country, he reaches for an education that better navigates our burnt-out empire.

Sean Enfield is an essayist, poet, gardener, bassist, and educator from Dallas, TX. His writing attempts to find connection through music and words as reclamation of labor as community care and as resistance to the many forces of white supremacy working against marginalized bodies. You can find his work at seanenfield.com.

H Warren (they/them) is a poet and musician from Fairbanks, Alaska. Their debut poetry collection Binded was released this year through Boreal Books / Red Hen Press. H's poems discuss their reality of living nonbinary in the rural context of Alaska. H received their MFA in creative writing poetry from the University of Alaska Fairbanks. They are a 2019 Rasmuson Individual Artist Award recipient and they are also a MSW candidate with the University of New England. H also has the coolest job in the world right now - where they get to teach empathetic writing strategies for crisis services.