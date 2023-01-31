× Expand Local guitar hero Sean Michael Dargan performs tunes from the Vietnam era with the Back in the World Band.

media release: Sean Michael Dargan is almost too tall, standing six feet, four inches in his favorite black-and-white saddle shoes. On a good day he writes and plays pop rock in the vein of Nick Lowe, Elvis Costello, Aimee Mann, and the Gin Blossoms. Guitar and voice are his main instruments, but if you’re not nice he’ll go get out his bagpipes. Join us at Leopold's to enjoy Sean Michael Dargan's solo set following the release of his newest single, That's All the Loving I Need.