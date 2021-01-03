ONLINE: Sean Miller

media release: Cargo Music Live Stream - ON LOCATION!

Although we still can't have in-person audience members, you can still see great local musicians playing our Cargo stage from the comfort of your couch!

Help welcome in the new year with some music and "live" entertainment with Michigan singer-songwriter Sean Miller. 2020 was a big year for Miller with a release of his debut album "Everywhere I Roam" being hailed as one "begged to be performed live" and being a "latest and greatest spin." His album brought him accolades across the world and Midwest and, at its peak, saw upwards up 17,000 monthly listeners on Spotify.

This year Miller also released a number of singles, performed in many virtual festivals including Earthworks Harvest Gathering, the Water is Life Festival, Wheatland and many more while also planning to reschedule his cancelled tours as soon as possible.

Right as COVID started breaking the news, Miller was set to head off on a tour supporting his album with Cargo Coffee East as one of the many stops along the way. Please consider joining him virtually so that one day we may all do this in person!