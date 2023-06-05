RSVP for Searching for Squirrels

media release: Tuesday, June 13, 10 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Learning Together: Searching for SquirrelsWe will share stories and create nature art and crafts. This class is for preschool-age children and their adult caregivers. Adults must attend. Wear sturdy closed-toe shoes and come seasonally prepared for weather and insects. Fee: $20 per family/group of up to four people. Register by June 5. Meet at the Visitor Center.