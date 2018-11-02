press release: The What is Family? Film Festival will feature 10 films centered around defining family in a modern context. While family in the past was often a rigid term meant for biological relations and what is known as the nuclear family, the films curated in this festival reflect a more fluid definition of family. The stories of these films represent a diverse range of family types from biological to communal, and from extended family to the feeling of family that comes from a best friend. This festival includes films ranging from documentaries and dramas to comedies and thrillers. We hope you will join us in celebrating all the forms of family that are vital to the human experience.

Searching (2018)

USA | 102 min | PG-13 | DCP | Dir. Aneesh Chaganty

Fri November 2nd | 8:30 PM

After David Kim (John Cho)'s 16-year-old daughter goes missing, a local investigation is opened and a detective is assigned to the case. But 37 hours later and without a single lead, David decides to search the one place no one has looked yet, where all secrets are kept today: his daughter's laptop. In a hyper-modern thriller told via the technology devices we use every day to communicate, David must trace his daughter's digital footprints before she disappears forever.

"The combination of clever concept reflecting the prevalence of screens in everyday life, and the pleasure of watching a typically underused Mr. Cho take on a meaty lead role make "Searching" a satisfying psychological thriller." - Aisha Harris (New York Times)