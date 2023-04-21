Seasaw (album release), The Earthlings, Social Cig, VomBom

× Expand Justin Kibbel Seasaw sitting in front of a heating stove. Seasaw

media release: Seasaw Projecting Album Release with The Earthlings, Social Cig, VomBom

6PM Doors / 7PM Show; all ages. $15 General Admission.

Preorder Seasaw's new album on green and orange variants at ​singseasaw.com

Projecting - the first album in almost five years from the Madison indie rock duo Seasaw - will be released on April 21, 2023. This new album was recorded by the band in their apartments throughout 2020 and was mixed by former Madisonian Beau Sorenson – a Smart Studios apprentice who has now gone on to work on albums by Death Cab for Cutie, Thao & The Get Down Stay Down, Superchunk, and more.

Proudly admitting that they both cry at least once a day, you would never get that from the exuberant and playful songs Seasaw has released so far. Embracing that emotional catharsis seems to be the trick that allows Seasaw to thoroughly feel, cope with, and then eventually enjoy the fun that is to be had in this life, which is exactly what they show us on Projecting.

Finding joy while living through some of the most jarring turmoil in recent memory, the band is able to address heavier themes in their music while still exploring how survival can be closely tied to humor. The trials of online dating during a pandemic felt within the sarcastic track “My Heart is a Zombie”, and the sardonic lyric ‘your kid's gonna have to live on this planet after you're gone’ in “Met Your Baby” (a track inspired by Greta Thunberg) is balanced on the album by intensely introspective songs like ‘Like I Love You’, where the vocals repeat the brutally honest phrase 'I wish I loved me like I love you'.

Writing from the perspective of others, exploring their own personas, and mixing nostalgic sounds with their signature forward facing tonal aesthetic are all at play on their newest release. The album’s title has a multitude of ways it can be interpreted, and that is by design.

A forecast, an extension beyond, the control of the distinctness of a voice…Seasaw is Projecting.