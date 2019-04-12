Seasaw, Chris Koza, Oh My Love

× Expand Scotify Studios Seasaw

press release: Shot during a snowstorm in Madison, Wisconsin’s beautiful Olin park, the video for Seasaw’s "In Spite of Me" takes you to a cold winter night of a love on the brink of collapse. The lyrics of this song "Where are you sleeping tonight, are you just clearing your head or dreaming in spite [of me]" allude to the sometimes monumental foreshadowing and consequences that unfold when someone chooses to sleep on the couch instead of in bed - next to their partner. This simple but profound act is explored in an otherworldly, snow covered dance through Seasaw's "In Spite of Me."

× Expand "In Spite of Me" by Seasaw

Seasaw’s latest album, Big Dogs was released on September 7, 2018, and is rooted in a real-life incident that involved derogatory, gender-based language directed at the band. The album’s title Big Dogs is taken from the ridiculous and self-assigned name that some people in power give themselves. Using a few of their aggressor’s own words to their advantage, Seasaw has spun their reaction to the encounter into a sonically beautiful rejection of this outdated term, as well as an urgent response to the world around them.

Seasaw’s next show in Madison is on Friday, April 12 at High Noon Saloon with Chris Koza and Oh My Love. Chris Koza is a Minneapolis based songwriter who will be releasing his seventh solo album, Sleepwalkers, this April. Between performing solo and with his band, Rogue Valley, he has supported artists such as Brandi Carlile, Ingrid Michaelson, and Neko Case. Oh My Love is a Madison based electro-pop duo. After spending a year living in Austin, the Wisconsin favorites have returned back to Madison with a new EP Mend that was released in December.

7:30PM Doors / 8:30PM Show

$10 | 18+

RSVP: https://www.facebook.com/ events/325972607920335/