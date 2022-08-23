× Expand This Means War Seasaw

press release: June 14 - August 23, 2022, Tuesdays @ 7 p.m. Aug. 23 is a Member Appreciation Week concert open to Olbrich Gardens members. Learn more here about membership.

Enjoy an evening concert in one of Madison’s most delightful outdoor venues! Concert attendees should bring their own lawn chairs or blankets. Carry in picnics and beverages are allowed.