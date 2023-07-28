Seasaw, Yoko & the Oh No's, Aunt Kelly

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Madison-based favorites Seasaw have recently released a new album, Projecting, and are ready to light up the Harmony with their unique brand of folky electronic offerings. Seasaw headlines

Yoko and the Oh No's began are Chicagoans with a revved-up retro rock sound that blends spiky garage and vintage soul.

Aunt Kelly (Chicago) is led by vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Kelly Hannemann. This fierce trio serves intention and magnetic fun.

$10 cover.

Info

280HarmonyBar.jpg
Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music
608-249-4333
Google Calendar - Seasaw, Yoko & the Oh No's, Aunt Kelly - 2023-07-28 21:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Seasaw, Yoko & the Oh No's, Aunt Kelly - 2023-07-28 21:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Seasaw, Yoko & the Oh No's, Aunt Kelly - 2023-07-28 21:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Seasaw, Yoko & the Oh No's, Aunt Kelly - 2023-07-28 21:00:00 ical