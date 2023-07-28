Seasaw, Yoko & the Oh No's, Aunt Kelly
Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Justin Kibbel
Seasaw sitting in front of a heating stove.
Seasaw is Meg Golz, left, and Eve Wilczewski.
media release: Madison-based favorites Seasaw have recently released a new album, Projecting, and are ready to light up the Harmony with their unique brand of folky electronic offerings. Seasaw headlines
Yoko and the Oh No's began are Chicagoans with a revved-up retro rock sound that blends spiky garage and vintage soul.
Aunt Kelly (Chicago) is led by vocalist and multi-instrumentalist Kelly Hannemann. This fierce trio serves intention and magnetic fun.
$10 cover.