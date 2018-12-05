Seasonal Soups

press release: Join Chef Lily Kilfoy in this community cooking class where she will teach the art of creating soup from scratch. Lily will discuss the process of making homemade vegetable stock and will demonstrate preparing two soup recipes: Butternut Squash Bisque and Creamy Tomato Soup. Recipes will also include Grilled Cheese Croutons.

Sample portions of recipes will be served. Vegetarian and nut-free. Limited to 20. Registration begins Wednesday, November 21. Register in person, online, or call 246-4547.

In partnership with Willy Street Co-op.