ONLINE: Seasons Greetings from MCT

press release: Milwaukee Chamber Theatre (MCT) will present its first-ever virtual holiday program, SEASON’S GREETINGS FROM MCT. This showcase is a package of virtual mini-celebrations from some of Milwaukee’s favorite local artists. Each segment will focus on individual artists sharing a spin on their favorite traditions from a wide range of seasonal holidays.

Rána Roman and her brother David will be featured in a holiday cooking show, sharing three Puerto Rican dishes sharing their special connection between food and holiday fare. Malkia Stampley, Chiké Johnson, and Kwasi Stampley are exploring what it means to come home for the holidays in a brand-new short film called “When Home Calls” celebrating Kwanzaa and community here in Milwaukee.

“My favorite holiday traditions simply have to do with entertaining friends. We will have to find a new means of doing that this Covid-Christmas,” says Milwaukee staple Jim Pickering, who will be featured in an audio reading of the original novella of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol.

Elyse Edelman contributes a rousing piece filled with Hanukkah stories and lore explored through teaching select Hanukkah traditions to children focused on providing consistency and stability in times of strife.

Local actor, singer, and pianist Steve Watts, featured in MCT’s Friday night virtual piano bar titled The Weekly Watts, will perform a set of favorite holiday singalong songs. The Bronzeville Divas— a local singing trio comprised of Cynthia Cobb, Raven Dockery, and Sheri Williams Pannell will be featured in a virtual concert of gorgeous carols and spirituals.

SEASON’S GREETINGS FROM MCT is the company’s gift to the community and completely free to the public. These performances will be available for streaming on www.milwaukeechambertheatre. com beginning on December 7, 2020 through January 3, 2021.