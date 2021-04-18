press release: With the extra daylight likely bringing some pep back into your step, we invite you to channel your new-found energy to volunteer your time in Dane County during our Spring Into Action initiative! Seasons of Caring fosters inter-generational volunteerism with opportunities for the whole family. You’ll find a list of the most current volunteer opportunities on VolunteerYourTime – we hope you’ll participate in any way you can! Find the list of projects here.