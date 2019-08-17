Seb Wildblood, Ben Silver, MCG

press release: JAMS and WSUM 91.7 FM are happy to announce the August edition with one of the UK's hottest and most in demand DJs.

Seb Wildblood (Coastal Haze / Church || London)

As an in-demand DJ, producer, and remixer, Seb Wildblood is entering a new chapter with the long-awaited release of his debut album, sketches of transition, coming out July 26th on all my thoughts – the latest edition in the trifecta of labels he runs including Church and Coastal Haze. With previous support from the likes of Bonobo, Mary Anne Hobbs, and Move D, Wildblood’s relationship with the dance floor has revved up, with a packed schedule of worldwide gigs and the release of more club-focused records, so has his own personal story -- and that of being an artist in 2019.

This year will also see his most ambitious world DJ tour to date and part one includes major sets everywhere from Ibiza’s legendary Pikes Hotel, New York’s Public Records, Australia’s Splendour in the Grass, Bogota’s Kaputt to even a special appearance at Burning Man, where he will play atop the iconic Robot Heart bus once again. His imprints also continued to turn heads via regularly releasing some of their most renowned music to date on a nearly monthly basis from the likes of Ciel, D.Tiffany, Gnork & Tom VR to name a few.

With support from

Ben Silver (Orchard Lounge (official) || Madison/Chicago)

MCG (JAMS)

https://www.residentadvisor.net/events/1270609

10 bones before 11:30, 15 after