press release: MMoCA’s galleries will reopen to the public on Thursday, August 6, with new hours and enhanced measures to ensure the safety of our guests and staff.

There are just a few guidelines that we are asking every visitor to follow, and some enhanced sanitation measures that our staff will take to ensure everyone’s health and well-being. We ask that all guests agree to the following policies, which are based on local public health guidelines, prior to visiting the galleries:

Masks or cloth face coverings required for all guests over the age of 5

Maintain social distancing of 6 feet or more

Wash your hands, or use hand sanitizer, often

MMoCA galleries will have floor markings and signage to aid in social distancing efforts, and hand sanitizer and tissues will be located at key points throughout public spaces. Guest capacity also will be limited based on local public health guidelines.

MMoCA will implement a number of other important safety measures. Please check our website frequently in case policies and preventative measures change.

Please note that gallery hours have changed for fall 2020. We are open: Thursday and Friday: 12-8 pm; Saturday: 10 am-8 pm; Sunday: 10 am-5 pm (Sundays from 10 am-12 pm are reserved for adults 60 and older and those with compromised immune systems).

Galleries are closed Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. The Museum Store remains closed for repairs at this time. We look forward to seeing you back at MMoCA soon!

Through acts that employ risk, pain, silence, and humor, Sebura&Gartelmann expose trust, vulnerability, and intimacy in their relationship and collaboration in this four-video exhibition.