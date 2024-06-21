media release: Come see why The Second City has been the first name in laughter for over 60 years! From the place that launched the careers of Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert, Steve Carell and more comes the next generation of comedy superstars. The Second City’s “Comedian Rhapsody” is a brand-new revue featuring the best sketch comedy and songs from our history, our newest classics and, of course, our trademark improvisation performed by The Second City Touring Company’s best and brightest… and funniest!