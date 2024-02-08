Secure the Future for Loved Ones (and Cranes! With Estate Planning

media release: International Crane Foundation talk, on Zoom.

Whether it’s saving cranes around the world or sitting down at your dinner table to discuss family finances, planning is a critical component of ensuring a secure future for the people and places you love. Join fellow conservationists on Thursday, Feb. 8 at 11 a.m. Central Time to learn how to protect your legacy through planning your estate. You’ll learn about the basics of estate planning and how to get started, and you’ll get answers to frequently asked questions families have about the process. Attorney Thomas Vercauteren of Boardman Clark will share best practices for family estate planning. International Crane Foundation President & CEO Dr. Rich Beilfuss will share stories of how personal legacies have impacted crane conservation. Please join us for this interactive informational resource to help you and your family secure your future and let your legacy take flight.