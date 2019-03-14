Seed Exchange
Lakeview Library 2845 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release:
Thursday, March 14, 6:15 – 7:30 pm, Lakeview Library, 2845 North Sherman Avenue
Bring seeds that you have purchased or saved. If you don’t have seeds, you can bring a snack like cookies or chips, or just bring yourself. There will be plenty of extra seeds to take home. Free and open to everyone. Sponsored by Madison Area Permaculture Guild and the Sustainable Gardening Club.
Info
Lakeview Library 2845 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Home & Garden