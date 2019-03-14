Seed Exchange

press release:

Thursday, March 14, 6:15 – 7:30 pm, Lakeview Library, 2845 North Sherman Avenue

Bring seeds that you have purchased or saved. If you don’t have seeds, you can bring a snack like cookies or chips, or just bring yourself. There will be plenty of extra seeds to take home. Free and open to everyone. Sponsored by Madison Area Permaculture Guild and the Sustainable Gardening Club.