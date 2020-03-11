press release:

Starting garden plants from seed can be a rewarding activity. A certified Master Gardener Volunteer will give you a solid foundation for growing your own garden plants from seeds.

You will:

Learn tips for successful seed starting

Learn how to purchase seeds, plant and care for them until they are ready to be planted outdoors

Leave feeling confident in your abilities to start seeds right in your own home.

Presented in partnership with the Sugar River Gardeners.

This program is free and open to the public. To register, or for more information, visit www.veronapubliclibrary.org, or call 608-845-7180. The Verona Public Library is located at 500 Silent Street.