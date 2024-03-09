media release: Join in the fun and fellowship of the third annual Seed Swap-and let’s get growing! Drop by the Driftless Historium (100 S 2nd St, downtown Mount Horeb) on Saturday, March 09, 2024, any time between 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. to swap seeds and seed stories! Meet fellow gardeners and take-home exciting seed varieties shared by seed savers near and far. Attendance is encouraged whether you are a beginning seed saver, first-time gardener, or a seasoned expert in both.

Bring small, well-marked packets of vegetable, herb, and native seeds -and/or your seed stories! We want to hear all about it.

No seeds to contribute to the exchange? No problem! Just bring yourself; there will be plenty of seeds to get you started.

All leftover seed stock will be deposited into the Driftless Seed Library, a free community resource available at the Driftless Historium museum and accessible year-round during their open hours.

This program is presented by the Driftless Seed Project, an initiative of Mount Horeb Area Historical Society, Back Home Farm (Blue Mounds, WI), Mount Horeb Area Community Garden, and Naturalist/Educator Catherine Young. The Driftless Seed Project seeks to educate about the intersection of sustainable agriculture and cultural heritage, by identifying and sharing locally cultivated seeds and their stories from the Driftless area of Southwest Wisconsin.

For more information, contact the Historical Society at mthorebahs@gmal.com or call 608-437-6486.