RSVP for Seeds to Sales

media release: Seeds to Sales 2021 is a webinar designed to give you the hands-on knowledge of how to grow, scale, market, and sell to local food coops in Wisconsin.

Whether you're growing vegetables, raising meat, making salsa, brewing beer, or crafting your own soap, or producing some other good, this free webinar is designed for you to gain better understanding of how to join the food co-op movement growing across the state.

In partnership with Willy Street Co-op, The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DACTP), the Winnebago County Health Department, and Olden Organics Farm, the Oshkosh Food Co-op hosts this all day webinar on Wednesday, March 24th from 9 am-3 pm that will include:

A morning round table of local producers who will share their business development journeys. You'll hear about lessons learned, focusing on the key steps they took to start wholesaling, facilitated by Oshkosh Food Co-op General Manager Jeffrey Thouron feauturing

Jay Supple from Fox River Brewing

Paula Homan from Red Barn Family Farm

David Payne, co-owner of Potters Crackers

Tracy Vinz of Olden Organics

Jane Hawley Stevens from Four Elements Herbals.

A presentation from Megan Minnick, Purchasing Director from Willy Street Co-op in Madison on how to best approach, market, and stock your products in a cooperative.

on how to best approach, market, and stock your products in a cooperative. Information and a step-by-step guide from Wisconsin DATCP o n how to get your wholesale operation compliant and in line with the food safety modernization act, including information on labeling and licensing.

n how to get your wholesale operation compliant and in line with the food safety modernization act, including information on labeling and licensing. A presentation from Ann Boyce of the Winnebago County Health Department on how your current food license may apply to selling to food co-ops right now.

Feeling webinar-ed out? Join us during the breaks for:

Chair yoga! Stretch, move, reenergize with Kat Bettger.

Fun games and giveaways throughout the day.

A live tour of the future home of the Oshkosh Food Co-op during the lunch break.

How can you sign up?