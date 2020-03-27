press release: Magnum Opus is proud to present our first collaborative performance with GiGi's Playhouse, Seeds! This ballet is a beautiful blend of the professional ballet dancers and the participants from our adaptive dance class.

Every person is planting seeds in the lives of others no matter what the world says about who we are and what we can and can not do. We all blossom into unique flowers and every individual will leave a legacy behind! $22 ($18 ages 18 & under).