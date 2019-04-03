Self-Care & SEL Training

press release: Breathe For Change was born in Madison, and we want to give something back to this incredible community that got us started! Join our community of passionate educators and community members and become certified in our powerful SEL*F Curriculum for self-care and SEL. Participants will be equipped with skills and strategies to reduce stress, build community, and enhance well-being in their lives, classrooms, and communities. Attendance is limited to those 18 or older. The event is geared towards educators but all community members are welcome! The event is free but you must pre-register as space is limited.

Saturday, April 6: 8:30a-6:30p; Sunday, April 7: 8:30a-5:00p,

Stoner Prairie Elementary School 5830 Devoro Rd, Fitchburg, WI 53711

RSVP Deadline: April 3, 2019

https://www.breatheforchange. com/workshops/madison-wi-free