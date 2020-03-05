Selia Salzsieder
press release: March 5 - May 5; reception Thursday, March 5, 5-9pm
Location: Black Locust Cafe, 829 E Washington Ave, Madison
Join us for an opening reception for the works of local Madison artist, Selia Salzsieder, showing a collection of new and old collages that explore concepts of body image, sexuality, censorship, gender, and how bodies interact with each other and the gaze.
This event is sponsored by Dane Arts and Queer IRL.
