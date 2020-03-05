Selia Salzsieder

Black Locust Cafe 829 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release:  March 5 - May 5; reception Thursday, March 5, 5-9pm

Join us for an opening reception for the works of local Madison artist, Selia Salzsieder, showing a collection of new and old collages that explore concepts of body image, sexuality, censorship, gender, and how bodies interact with each other and the gaze.

This event is sponsored by Dane Arts and Queer IRL.

Black Locust Cafe 829 E. Washington Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
