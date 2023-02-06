Sen. Kelda Roys Listening Session

Goodman South Madison Library 2222 S. Park St. (Village on Park), Madison, Wisconsin 53713

from Sen. Kelda Roys newsletter: Join me for coffee and conversation Monday at 11 a.m. inside Goodman South Madison Library where I'll be hosting an informal Listening Session. This open forum will be a cordial opportunity to make your voice heard on topics you believe I should be aware of as your Senator.

Info

Public Meetings
608-266-1627
