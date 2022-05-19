U.S. Senate Candidate Democratic Primary Forum on LGBTQ+ Issues

media release: Join GSAFE and a coalition of other LGBTQ+ organizations from across Wisconsin on Thursday May 19th from 7:00-8:30pm for a virtual candidate forum on LGBTQ+ issues. We will be joined by candidates for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate: Mandela Barnes, Sarah Godlewski, Alex Lasry, Adam Murphy, and Tom Nelson. You will have a chance to hear about their plans to support LGBTQ+ and Transgender youth at the federal level. Please feel free to share with your networks.