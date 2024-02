media release: Wednesday 10am-2pm; Thursday 10am-1pm.

Free drop-in program for anyone over the age of 50. Itinerary includes a social hour from 10am-12pm with coffee, conversation, and games/puzzles/newspapers; hot lunch served from 12-1pm; and rotating activities from 1-2pm on Wednesdays.

Contact info@neighborhoodhousemadison.org or call 608-255-5337 with any questions.