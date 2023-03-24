RSVP for Senior Spring Prom

press release: The Madison Chapter of USA Dance is having a Senior Spring Prom dance on Saturday April 15, from 6:30 - 9:30 pm at Turner Hall, located at 3001 S. Stoughton Road in Madison.

Music by DJ Tim Parker.

Attire - formal

Light appetizers and desserts are included

Beer and wine are available

General admission is $20 per person. Purchase tickets online or send a check made out to USA Dance. Mail checks to Deb Parker at 111 Noel Way, Verona, WI 53593. Include your name and email address for registration confirmation and possible event updates. For questions call Deb at 608 332-0861. Registration deadline is March 24.