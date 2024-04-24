Senior Transitioning: Planning Ahead for Your Next Move

media release: Join the conversation as a panel of local experts thoroughly explore the transition into senior living. The session will cover topics such as financial & retirement planning, downsizing options & tips, independent living communities, senior moving assistance, estate planning, and more. Take the chance to engage in a Q&A session to share your thoughts and get answers to your questions!

Mark your calendars for Wednesday, April 24th at 6pm at the Edgewood College Anderson Auditorium.

Let us know you're coming!

Register here: https://spencerreg.com/senior- transitioning-seminar/