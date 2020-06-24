ONLINE: Seniors and Drugs

press release: This FREE virtual workshop, presented by Prof. Tracy Schroepfer of the UW Madison, will address one of the fastest growing health issues for elders in the United States: substance use. The reasons for this growth and current invisibility of the issue will be examined, as well as factors that place elders at higher risk. In addition, age-related changes that make prescribing challenging will be explored and attention given to screening and treatment. To register and receive the Zoom link a few days before the event, email TriadEvents@rsvpdane.org.