Seniors for Mandela Meet & Greet
Elie's Family Restaurant 4102 Monona Dr., Madison, Wisconsin 53716
media release: Join Mandela Barnes for a Seniors Meet and Greet! Are you a Senior worried about Social Security, Medicare, and ensuring a bright future for your children and grandchildren? This is a great opportunity to hear about Mandela’s campaign for U.S. Senate and his plans to ensure everyone across Wisconsin gets a fair shot.
Info
Elie's Family Restaurant 4102 Monona Dr., Madison, Wisconsin 53716
Politics & Activism, Seniors