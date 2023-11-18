media release: Come enjoy the Sennett Community Winter Craft Market. We will have 50+ booths, showcasing some of the great crafters in our area. It's fun and sales from concessions, raffle tickets and booth fees will benefit the Sennett Middle School PTO.

November 18, 2023 9am-3pm, Sennett Middle School, 502 Pflaum Road, Madison.

Potential vendors can find more info at https://www.facebook.com/events/4294453307445696/