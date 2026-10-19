× Expand courtesy Sennett Community Winter Craft Market Booths at the 2023 Sennett Community Winter Craft Market. Sennett Community Winter Craft Market

media release: Come enjoy the 4th Annual Sennett Middle School Winter Craft Market. We are excited to showcase some of the great crafters in our area.

November 21, 2026 9am-2pm, LaFollette High School, 702 Pflaum Road, Madison.

Why: It's fun and it benefits the Sennett Middle School PTO

Admission: Free

Who: Crafters with handmade goods only. No DS

Vendor Cost: $50 for a 10x10; $ 60 for 10x10 with electricity; $100 for a 10x20; $110 for a 10x20 with electricity; $40 for a 4x20 hallway.

Message Carmen Ames or email at [email protected]. CARMEN AMES is the ONLY coordinator for this event.

https://www.facebook.com/events/2093485681189767/