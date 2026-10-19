Sennett Community Winter Craft Market
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La Follette High School 702 Pflaum Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53716
courtesy Sennett Community Winter Craft Market
Booths at the 2023 Sennett Community Winter Craft Market.
Sennett Community Winter Craft Market
media release: Come enjoy the 4th Annual Sennett Middle School Winter Craft Market. We are excited to showcase some of the great crafters in our area.
November 21, 2026 9am-2pm, LaFollette High School, 702 Pflaum Road, Madison.
Why: It's fun and it benefits the Sennett Middle School PTO
Admission: Free
Who: Crafters with handmade goods only. No DS
Vendor Cost: $50 for a 10x10; $ 60 for 10x10 with electricity; $100 for a 10x20; $110 for a 10x20 with electricity; $40 for a 4x20 hallway.
Message Carmen Ames or email at [email protected]. CARMEN AMES is the ONLY coordinator for this event.
https://www.facebook.com/events/2093485681189767/