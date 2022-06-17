Sense and Sensibility

media release: Adapted by Jessica Swale from the Jane Austen novel. Directed by Marti Lyons. In the Hill Theatre, 6/17-10/9.

When the well-off Henry Dashwood passes away, his estate, by law, goes to his eldest son, John, leaving Henry’s second wife and three daughters – young Margaret, tempestuous Marianne and reserved Elinor – with no home, and little income. Those are high stakes for women in the early 1800s, and the ladies are forced to rely on the kindness of the good-hearted Middletons. Though times are hard, the sisters meet many new friends along the way, and soon Marianne and Elinor find that, while love is easy enough to fall into, it can be a hard emotion to negotiate when your family and future are on the line. A charming romance from Jane Austen.

Featuring Tracy Michelle Arnold, Sarah Day, Tim Gittings, Jamal James, Brian Mani & Marcus Truschinski