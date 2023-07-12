media release: The Sounds of Summer outdoor concert series has been supported by MAC Corporate Underwriter Colony Brands, Inc. and Season Media Underwriter Big Radio, with additional support from Farmer CPA, The Bank of New Glarus, David & Julie Buchanan, Kevin & Chris Callahan, Lee & Chris Knuteson, Mike Sanders, Deb Thompson, Chuck & Chris Wellington, Bill & Elaine Bethke, Hans & Bobbie Bernet, Mike Furgal, Pete Guenther & Barb Woodriff, and Jane Paradowski.

From Madison, Wisconsin, the music of Séptima Alianza is characterized by a fresh and modern take on Latin tropical and regional Mexican music. Séptima Alianza plays a variety of music such as Cumbia (folkloric rhythm and dance from Colombia), Norteña (Mexican music from Northern Mexico), Quebradita (a Mexican dancing and music style), and Zapateada (dance styles of Mexico, with a lively rhythm punctuated by the striking of the dancer’s shoes). The group’s director, Omar Miranda remarks, “We do not want to focus on just one kind of music, because our Latino community is very diverse in musical tastes.”