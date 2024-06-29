Sequoya Summer Poetry Festival

media release: A one-day poetry reading featuring 15 poets, hosted by James P. Roberts and sponsored by the Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets. Featured poet is Natasha Oladokun with special guest Maliha Nu'Man, Madison's Youth Poet Laureate. Other poets reading are Lisa Marie Brodsky, Marilyn L. Taylor, Guy Thorvaldsen, Richard Merelman, DeShawn McKinney, Mary Rae Goehring, Sandy Stark, Ingrid Andersson, Jacqueline Martindale and others TBA. Sponsored by the Wisconsin Fellowship of Poets.

