Lisa-Marie Mazzucco Seraph Brass

press release: Seraph Brass is a dynamic brass quintet drawing from a roster of America’s top female brass players. Committed to engaging audiences with captivating programming. It presents a diverse body of repertoire that includes original transcriptions, newly commissioned works, and well-known classics. Seraph Brass, the group that has been called “the next Boston or Canadian Brass” comes to Bethel for one night only. There is no admission fee. This concert is being funded by a generous gift from an anonymous donor.